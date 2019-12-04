St. James Lutheran plans live Nativity

St. James Lutheran Church, 1705 Oak St., Bettendorf, will present a live Nativity event from 4-7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14.
The public is welcome to the free outdoor event to hear the retelling of the Nativity story complete with actors, live animals and carolers.
A free soup and dessert supper and crafts will be available inside the fellowship hall. Donations of canned goods are being accepted for the St. James food pantry. Hats, mittens and coats will be accepted for its sister parish, All Saints, Davenport.
For more information, call 563-355-4161 or visit https://www.stjamesbett.com/.