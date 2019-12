Members of St. James Lutheran Church, Bettendorf, re-told the Christmas story with their live Nativity event on Saturday, Dec. 14.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Actors, live animals and carolers all added to the festivities at the church, located at 1705 Oak St. The event also accepted canned goods for the church food pantry.

Here are some of the scenes from the event:

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0