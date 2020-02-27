St. John Vianney performs Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

St. John Vianney Parish, Bettendorf, invites the public to its production of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" on March 5-8 at the church, 4097 18th St.
Performances will be: 7 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday, March 5-7, with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, March 8.
More than 120 parishioners are involved in the production from the cast to the musicians, an adult and children’s chorus, technical crew, costumers and support staff.
With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" is one of the most popular musicals to be produced on Broadway and in community and professional theaters throughout the country. It is based on the biblical story from Genesis of Jacob’s 12 sons, and it imparts a message of unconditional love and forgiveness, said Eleanor Kiel, the production's music director.
The lead role of Joseph is played by Andy Burman, and the narrator role is played by Michelle Steen. Kailey Ackermann is the director, Valerie Moore is stage manager, Jennifer Hampton is the choreographer, and Emma Thompson is assistant music director.
“It’s really an excellent show,” Kiel said. “And a lot of fun.”
There is no charge for tickets, A free-will donation will benefit Humility Homes & Services.
Tickets are available after the church's weekend Masses (4:30 p.m. Saturdays, and 7:30, 9, and 11 a.m. on Sundays) as well as at the church office during normal business hours, or by calling the office at 563-332-7910.
Priority seating in the center sections of the sanctuary will be ticketed by row and seat. General admission tickets will be for seating in other sections.
For more information, contact Kiel at 563-332-7910 or at liturgy@sjvbett.org.