Staff shares their reading favorites of 2019

The Bettendorf Public Library has been compiling our year-end list of Staff, Board, and Volunteer Favorites for 2019. As always, it’s fun to see what everyone is reading, or watching, or listening to.

If you know Chris Little from the library or from seeing her readers’ advisory articles in this paper, then you know she makes the most of her reading time: typically 52 books in 52 weeks. In this year’s Favorites list, she shares two novels that both sound like surefire bets for anyone who enjoys historical fiction.

April Crowder also recommends historical fiction about Abraham Lincoln’s time in Springfield, Illinois, during the 1840s. American history also crops up in April’s other recommendation — a thriller set amid an excavation site possibly related to the Donner party.

Historical fiction takes on another format in David Otten’s recommendation of two graphic novels concerning the Weimar Republic and the Spanish Civil War. Between David and John Gillette, our Favorites list includes at least half a dozen graphic novel and manga recommendations, which is no surprise as David and John are the organizers of the library's annual Free Comic Book Day in May.

