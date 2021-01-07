Hooray! A fresh and shiny 2021 is upon us.
Bettendorf Public Library is kicking off 2021 with its annual reading challenge to help you get a jump start on a great year. Starting on Jan. 4th, you and your family can sign up for the Start Something New at Your Library Winter Reading Program. Registration can be done online at https://bettendorflibrary.beanstack.com. Thank you to the Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library for their support of the 2021 Winter Reading Program.
Reading at any age has proven to be great for the brain and provides escapism and relaxation. In fact, there have been studies which discovered that 30 minutes of reading had a similar effect on blood pressure and stress levels as the same amount of yoga activity. Sharing books with children deepens empathy and bonds. All around, for any age, 2021 is a great year to start new reading habits and explore what the Bettendorf Public Library has to offer.
The Bettendorf Public Library has set a reading goal appropriate for each age level. Readers and listeners can experience the joy of reading while working toward a finishing prize. Participants not reading on their own are asked to listen to 30 books while children and teens are challenged to complete 6 hours of reading to reach the prize level. This challenge is a perfect fit for children of various reading ages schooling at home this year. Listeners can count the books their siblings share with them, while the reading siblings can count the time they have read the books to the listeners.
Adult readers will need to complete three books of their choice to finish the challenge. There is also an additional challenge for adults to explore several of the online resources the Bettendorf Public Library offers. Reading toward the goal and investigating several of our free online resources like Creativebug will earn adult participants tickets which they can submit toward an end-of-program drawing with prizes that include an Amazon Fire tablet, Fitbit and a gift card.
Alongside the theme of starting new experiences, we are continuing to offer virtual experiences where you can craft, build and learn alongside others in the community. Be sure to stay connected to us via Facebook, Instagram and our website to find out more about the virtual book clubs, lectures and take-home craft workshops and activities that are available for you and your family. You will also want to visit the Bettendorf Public Library on our YouTube channel to enjoy Story Time, past craft opportunities and more.
The Start Something New at Your Library Winter Reading Program runs through Feb. 13th. For more information about the challenge, please visit our website at www.bettendorflibrary.com or call us at 563-344-4175. We invite you to make the most of 2021 and all that the Bettendorf Public Library offers. We look forward to reading and exploring alongside you.