Hooray! A fresh and shiny 2021 is upon us.

Bettendorf Public Library is kicking off 2021 with its annual reading challenge to help you get a jump start on a great year. Starting on Jan. 4th, you and your family can sign up for the Start Something New at Your Library Winter Reading Program. Registration can be done online at https://bettendorflibrary.beanstack.com. Thank you to the Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library for their support of the 2021 Winter Reading Program.

Reading at any age has proven to be great for the brain and provides escapism and relaxation. In fact, there have been studies which discovered that 30 minutes of reading had a similar effect on blood pressure and stress levels as the same amount of yoga activity. Sharing books with children deepens empathy and bonds. All around, for any age, 2021 is a great year to start new reading habits and explore what the Bettendorf Public Library has to offer.