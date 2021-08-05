Stecklein paves Spartans' path to Class 4A state championship

IOWA CITY — Before Derek Stecklein’s arrival, the Pleasant Valley High School baseball program was very pedestrian.
They had been to the state tournament only twice in a 38-year span. They had multiple sub-.500 seasons in the last decade and often finished in the bottom half of the Mississippi Athletic Conference.
In three seasons, the Spartans have ascended to the top of Class 4A under a coach who hasn’t even celebrated his 30th birthday.
Top-ranked PV capped off one of the best baseball seasons in Quad-Cities history Saturday evening with a 14-5 rout over Johnston at Duane Banks Field.
“He demands us to be the best we can be every single day,” catcher Ryan Thoreson said. “That’s how you win a championship, that’s how you build a great program. When you demand excellence from your players, it creates better people and better players.”
An all-state baseball player at Oelwein, Stecklein tried to walk-on as a baseball player at the University of Iowa. He admitted he wasn’t good enough, but it turned out for the better.
He had the opportunity to stick around as a student manager for three years and one year as a student assistant coach with the Hawkeyes. He was in coaching meetings, helping with practices and camps before he turned 20.
Stecklein also spent time under Ryan Brownlee at Western Illinois University as a volunteer assistant and a year with Bill Sandry at PV before taking over as head coach.
His vision?
“We’re going to play hard, we’re going to do things the right way and you get rewarded for doing those things and we did,” Stecklein said. “I’m happy for our guys, happy for the seniors, our community and this program and what we’re trying to build.”
PV, which finished with a school-record 37 wins, has made the state tournament in each of his three seasons.
“From the second he walked in, he’s really flipped the script with everything,” senior Seth Clausen said. “He made it a point to be competitive at the lower level, have competitive JV teams and strengthen our schedule.
“Every single class has gotten better as he’s been our coach.”
Clausen said it is more than baseball with Stecklein.
“His big thing is becoming great young men,” Clausen noted. “It goes hand and hand with what happens on the field. Everybody has taken (baseball) a little more seriously now.
“We have those end goals we write down at the beginning of the season.”
Stecklein made it a priority to beef up the Spartans' schedule this summer.
They played most of the state powers in central Iowa — Ankeny, Johnston, Southeast Polk, Waukee and Urbandale. They faced the top-tier programs in eastern Iowa colliding with Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Iowa City West, Iowa City High, Cedar Rapids Prairie and Dubuque Hempstead.
Stecklein wanted to make sure his team was equipped for the big stage.
“That’s why we did what we did in the regular season,” he said. “Coming out here and winning three and taking care of it (Saturday), hopefully it gets the east side going a little bit.”
The departing seniors don’t see things changing as long as Stecklein is at the helm.
“He made us do all the small things right and that turns into big things,” Thoreson said. “He’s pushed our program forward.”
Stecklein called Saturday’s championship the highlight of his professional career.
“I knew what we had, and the potential was there,” he said. “I knew we could do some things that haven’t been done in a long time.
"We did it.”