Stream and download local music through QC Beats with your Bettendorf Library card

The Bettendorf Public Library has always been a go-to place see and hear local musicians.

Live performances through the monthly Brown Bag Lunch series and weekly Summer Concert Series (June, July and early August) offer attendees access to high quality local musicians performing originals and covers. Trax from the Stax, among other music themed library programs, offer further access to local musicians, educators and enthusiasts. Our Local Music section of our CD collection holds over 150 CDs by Quad-Cities musicians.

Needless to say, we love local music at the Bettendorf Public Library.

Since 2019, online audio streaming service QC Beats has been highlighting local music. According to an RME press release, the QC Beats project was funded by the Community Foundation of the Great River Bend's Q2030 grant program in an effort to support projects that make the Quad-Cities region more cool, creative, connected and prosperous, in conjunction with a Chamber of Commerce initiative.

Built in partnership between the Davenport Public Library, River Music Experience, St. Ambrose University, and Planet 93.9, QC Beats has been expanding over the years to offer a diverse collection of local music for streaming or download. The Bettendorf Public Library recently joined this partnership in order to further our commitment to supporting local music. Starting on Feb. 7, Bettendorf Public Library cardholders will have the ability to download full albums directly from the QC Beats website (www.qcbeats.org).

Every year QC Beats accepts album submissions from local artists for consideration and inclusion in the QC Beats collection. An honorarium of $100 is awarded to the selected candidates. Recent additions include Kumate, The Textures, Rude Punch, Caustic Crush, TuCent, Soultru, Centaur Noir, and many others.

In addition to the honorarium, QC Beats hosts a Showcase in the Redstone Room at the River Music Experience. There was no showcase in 2021, so there is much excitement about the return of the showcase. This year's Showcase will take place on March 10 at the Redstone Room. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the performances starting at 8 p.m. This program is suitable for all ages. Because this program is hosted indoors, please observe social distancing and follow local COVID-19 safety recommendations. Please join us for this celebration!

Now with all of this talk about downloading music through the Bettendorf Public Library, I have to remind you that Bettendorf Public Library cardholders have access to Freegal. This resource is invaluable! Through Freegal, Bettendorf library cardholders can download up to five titles a week, from a selection of over 16 million songs, including Sony Music’s catalog of legendary artists. In total, the collection is comprised of music from over 40,000+ labels with music that originates in over 100 countries. Titles can be downloaded and transferred to a mobile device, or downloaded directly to your mobile device through the Freegal app. Go to bettendorf.freegalmusic.com to get started.

If you have questions, or want to learn more about any of our music-related offerings, please reach out to our dedicated staff at 563-344-4179 or info@bettendorflibrary.com.

