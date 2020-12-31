Stretch your artistic boundaries at the LeClaire Library

Many of us in the last few months have been looking for activities we can do at home, without venturing out during a pandemic.

LeClaire Community Library is excited to announce that we have a new online resource for our library patrons: creativebug.com. If you have a LeClaire Library card, you can access this service from our website, leclairelibrary.org, and create your creativebug account.

You will find thousands of online video workshops, with new classes released each day. By watching and doing, along with the online instructors, you can learn sewing, sketching, knitting, cooking, jewelry-making, and crafting of all sorts. Many of the online workshops are presented in a series, with daily practice sessions available. There are free downloadable patterns, templates, and recipes. You supply the materials and the enthusiasm.

LeClaire Library does have some of the crafting materials or tools you might need in our DIY makerspace inside our building. These can be used by patrons who wear masks and work alone or with their small family group. Creativebug videos have projects which can be made with these tools. For example, our Cricut machine could be used to create greeting cards or paper floral wreaths, and our Dremel tool could be used to create a driftwood mobile.