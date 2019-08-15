The Iowa Hawkeye Chapter of the Studebaker Drivers Club and Studebaker devotees from a five-state area will visit the Quad-Cities this weekend.
At 6 p.m. Saturday, a free Studebaker showing will be held in the parking lot of North Scott Foods, 425 E. LeClaire Road, Eldridge, where the Snack Shack will be open.
Cars also will be on display for free public viewing in a parking lot at the corner of Cody Road and Dodge street in LeClaire (and perhaps elsewhere around town) from mid-morning to mid-afternoon on Saturday.
During the visit, the club will tour the regional attractions including a ride on the Twilight Riverboat and stop to the Buffalo Bill Museum and Antique Archaeology, all in LeClaire, and a tour of the Iowa 80 Trucking Museum, Walcott.
Studebakers were manufactured from the late 1800s through the mid-1960s.
The Iowa Hawkeye Chapter of the Studebaker Drivers Club boasts about 100 families from Iowa and surrounding states who collect, repair, restore and enjoy these historic vehicles. Active since 1972, the chapter is charted under the Studebaker Drivers Club, which has more than 11,000 members with chapters in all 50 states and nine counties around the world.
More information can be found on www.StudebakerDriversClub.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.