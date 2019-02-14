Addison Waddick
Age:8
School: Grant Wood Elementary
Parents: Laura and Colin Waddick
Why was student nominated? "Addison is a student who is responsible and respectful," said school counselor Bryan Dietsch. "She is always willing to help others, both peers and adults. I can count on Addison to follow directions and do her job when asked. She is a great role model for others."
What are you most proud of? Working hard at reading.
What makes you happy? My family.
What teacher has inspired you and why? Mrs. McMeen because she helps me with math if I don’t know the answer.
What is your reaction to honor? Kind of happy!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.