Addison Waddick

Age:8

School: Grant Wood Elementary

Parents: Laura and Colin Waddick

Why was student nominated? "Addison is a student who is responsible and respectful," said school counselor Bryan Dietsch. "She is always willing to help others, both peers and adults. I can count on Addison to follow directions and do her job when asked. She is a great role model for others."

What are you most proud of? Working hard at reading.

What makes you happy? My family.

What teacher has inspired you and why? Mrs. McMeen because she helps me with math if I don’t know the answer.

What is your reaction to honor? Kind of happy!

