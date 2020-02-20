Student of the Week: Ahnyla Williams

Age: 14

School: Bettendorf Middle School

Parents/Guardian: Michelle Williams

Why was student nominated? "Ahnyla works hard to be respectful, responsible and ready for school each day" — Stephanie Harvey, school counselor.

What is something you are proud of accomplishing? "Controlling my attitude and being more positive around people."

What makes you happy? "My education and homework, both help to keep me busy and focused."

What teacher has inspired you and why? "Mrs. Uhde because she encourages me to keep a positive attitude and gives me reminders to meet people halfway. Also Mr. Bergman because I can relate to him and he is always helpful and gives me reminders about worrying about myself and not everyone else."

What is your reaction to this honor? "I feel proud of myself and the improvements I’ve made from 7th grade to 8th grade. I am now confident in myself and think of my priorities instead of putting my friends first. I appreciate my mom and being able to let her know how I feel about things and if I am making the right decisions."

