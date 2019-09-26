{{featured_button_text}}
Alex Burkle, Student of the Week
Contributed

Age: 8

Grade: 3rd

School: Lourdes Catholic School

Parents/guardians: Rosalina Urquiza and Josh Burkle

Why was student nominated? “Alex comes in with a smile each morning ready to start the day. Alex accepts challenges and always tries to do his best. He has a kind heart and is a good friend to his classmates.” Alex was nominated by Mrs. Gloria Mesick.

What are you most proud of? “I am proud that I am learning cursive, learning new things in math, and that I have improved in reading.”

What teacher has inspired you and how? “Miss Willits, Mrs. Mesick, and Mr. Jost have inspired me to do my best job.”

What would you tell your younger self about success? “I would tell him he is gonna do well, to be proud of himself, and to be thankful that he has good teachers and a good principal.”

