STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Amelia Voss
0 comments
STUDENT OF THE WEEK

STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Amelia Voss

  • 0
Amelia Voss, Student of the Week
Contributed photo

Age: 12

School: Bettendorf Middle School

Parents/Guardian: Sandra Voss

Why was student nominated? Amelia has had a great year. Her attitude has been very positive, and she works hard in her classes.

What is something you are proud of accomplishing? "I’m proud of my grades because I’m doing really well this year."

What makes you happy? "I love surprises and presents."

What teacher has inspired you and why? "Mrs. Ellerbach because she cheers me up and makes me feel special."

What is your reaction to honor? "I feel very proud and honored that I got chosen."

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News