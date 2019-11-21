STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Amelia Voss

Age: 12

School: Bettendorf Middle School

Parents/Guardian: Sandra Voss

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Why was student nominated? Amelia has had a great year. Her attitude has been very positive, and she works hard in her classes.

What is something you are proud of accomplishing? "I’m proud of my grades because I’m doing really well this year."

What makes you happy? "I love surprises and presents."

What teacher has inspired you and why? "Mrs. Ellerbach because she cheers me up and makes me feel special."

What is your reaction to honor? "I feel very proud and honored that I got chosen."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0