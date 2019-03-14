Try 3 months for $3
Andrew Darnell

Grade: Fourth

School: Bridgeview Elementary

Parents: Matthew and Bridget Darnell

Why was student nominated? "Andrew consistently works hard, follows directions and works well with his classmates," said principal Tony Hiatt. "He works hard to improve and it is showing in his progress! Even more important, he is kind and respectful to everyone all of the time. Way to go, Andrew!"

What is the student most proud of? "My hard work. I am proud of my growth in math. Never give up!"

What makes the student happy? "Seeing my friends."

What teacher has inspired the student and why? "Mrs. Hamann. She keeps me going in math. Practice with 100 math facts."

