Atalissa Bloyd
Age: 10
School: Mark Twain Elementary School
Parents: Jeremy and Kerensa Bloyd
Why was student nominated? "Atalissa is a student who is always on task and is constantly challenging herself in the classroom. She has exceptional manners and is a friend to all. When Atalissa doesn't understand something, she will ask questions until she does." Atalissa shows integrity by doing the right thing when nobody's watching. She has been quite the role model this year and will do great at middle school! Atalissa was nominated by her classroom teacher Mrs.Nagle, school counselor Mrs. Harmon, and principal Mrs. Olson.
What teacher has inspired you and why? "My kindergarten teacher, Mrs. Chlebowski, inspired me because she is very gentle. Her gentleness helped me learn in a safe place. My 5th grade teacher, Mrs. Nagle, inspired me because she always has high expectations that make you want to work harder. Mrs.Timmerman, my old art teacher, inspires because she always used to be gentle but pushed you to try your best and make quality work. Since she is at a different job now it makes me want to work harder."
What is your favorite thing about school? "My favorite thing at school is drawing in art and at recess. Another fun thing is extensions and making lots of projects like restaurants, websites, etc. I also like having school because school makes me extra excited about what happens later in my day. Something else I like is reading our novels during the year. For example, right now we are reading 'Bud, Not Buddy.'"
What are you most proud of? "Something I’m proud of is my foam sculpture I made for my brother for Christmas. Another thing I’m proud of is my zooble collection, which is a toy that can have feet and you can move it and roll it into a little ball. Also, I’m proud of being in this article because I didn’t know that this existed. Finally, I’m proud to be able to make so many things with my hot glue gun with foam, cardboard, paper, felt, etc."
