Blake Kempen
Age: 7
School: Rivermont Collegiate
Parents: David and Megan Kempen
Why was student nominated? Nominated by first grade teacher John Mahlo who says, “Blake is a self-motivated hard working first grader who is always a good example to the rest of the class. Blake has already learned to spell all 220 sight words that we need to know by the end of the year. He is working on multiplication, division, and other advanced math work when he finishes his first grade math early. He is kind and respectful, and loves to learn new things.”
What are you most proud of? "My math abilities."
What makes you happy? "I like to play on electronics. I also enjoy PE and playing tennis."
What teacher has inspired you and why? "Mr. Mahlo helps me do 2nd grade math."
What is your reaction to honor? "I think it’s good. Thank you."
