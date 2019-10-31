{{featured_button_text}}
Branden Stock

Age: 17

School: Edison Academy

Parents/guardians: Brandi Stock

Why was student nominated? The teachers and staff unanimously nominated Branden because he has shown tremendous growth in the past year. Branden has overcome many challenges to become a leader at school. His work ethic, positive attitude, and compassion have propelled him to success both in and out of the classroom. Branden has earned the respect of his teachers and peers at Edison Academy.

What are you most proud of? "I am most proud of my academic success. I have worked hard to achieve good grades and attendance."

What teacher has inspired you and how? "Janelle Kubric is the Angel of Edison Academy. Her kindness and generosity for all students inspires us all to be better. She has helped me in all my classes, and she has helped me as a person. By watching Janelle put others before herself, I realize that I am grateful to have people like her in my life."

What would you tell your younger self about success? "When you apply yourself, you can accomplish so much."

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments