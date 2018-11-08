Try 1 month for 99¢
Brandon Bickford

Brandon Bickford

Age: 13

School: Bridgeview Elementary

Parent: Annie Bickford

Why was student nominated? Mrs. Linda Heiselman, Mr. Pat Seamer and Mr. Logan Beausoleil reported Brandon has made big improvements. He has had a positive attitude and friendly to all. He routinely holds himself and others accountable and believes in “the power of YET." When he doesn’t initially understand something, he adds “yet” to the mix and works hard to reach the goal. Great work, Brandon!

What are you most proud of? "Accomplishing my math facts and reading improvement."

What makes you happy? "At school, the teachers are really nice."

What teacher has inspired you and why? "Mr. Beausoleil, Mr. Seamer and Mrs. Heiselman. They are all really nice teachers and they help me out. The show me what to do and when I don’t get something, they help me through it."

What is your reaction to honor? "Happy (BIG smile)!"

