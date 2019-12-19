STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Brianna Avey

Age/Grade: 10, 5th grade
School: Mark Twain Elementary School
Parents/guardians: Mark Avey
Why was student nominated? Brianna brings a sense of quiet confidence wherever she goes. She invites others to join her when they are alone. She notices those who are in extra need before she is asked. She works hard, asks clarifying questions, and enjoys her learning. She’s resilient, kind, and confident. Everyday she’s in my class is a good day. -- Sarah Kelly, 5th grade teacher.
Brianna is such a joy to be around. She has the most genuine smile and is a good friend to anyone around her. I have seen her have a positive attitude even with hard things - she inspires me. -- Laura Baker, Principal’s secretary-Mark Twain North.
What are you most proud of? "I am proud of my grades and how I show kindness to everyone. I don’t judge anyone that is different."
What teacher has inspired you and how? "Mrs. Kelly has inspired me because she is happy all the time. She is funny and she cares about everyone in her classroom. Mrs. Kelly shows empathy to all of us, and makes us feel like we matter."
What would you tell your younger self about success? "I would tell my younger self to never give up, even when times are hard."