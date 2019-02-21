Try 1 month for 99¢
Age: 6

School: Hopewell Elementary

Parents: Jeff and Stephanie Petersen

Why was student nominated? "Brooke is always helping others learn," said Chris Welch, principal. "Not only is she helpful, but she is a hard worker. She is a class role model and leads her peers to make good choices."

What are you most proud of? "Always being helpful."

What makes you happy? "When my brothers and sisters let me play with them!! We all like to play house!"

What teacher has inspired you and why? "Mrs. Dwyer because she is really nice!"

What is your reaction to honor? "It makes me feel happy!"

