Brooke Petersen
Age: 6
School: Hopewell Elementary
Parents: Jeff and Stephanie Petersen
Why was student nominated? "Brooke is always helping others learn," said Chris Welch, principal. "Not only is she helpful, but she is a hard worker. She is a class role model and leads her peers to make good choices."
What are you most proud of? "Always being helpful."
What makes you happy? "When my brothers and sisters let me play with them!! We all like to play house!"
What teacher has inspired you and why? "Mrs. Dwyer because she is really nice!"
What is your reaction to honor? "It makes me feel happy!"
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.