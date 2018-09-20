Cameron Gotto
Age: 11
School: Pleasant View Elementary
Parents/guardians: Rachel and Chad Gotto
Why was student nominated? "Even in just this first couple of weeks I can see that Cam has genuine empathy and caring toward all students," said Wendy Reyes, sixth-grade teacher. "He shows his good character by helping others, asking how they are doing, being very polite, trying to problem-solve when he sees something that is not right. He also participates well in class discussions and helps to make sure everyone in his group is on board with group work."
What are you most proud of? "We have 27 new kids in sixth grade this year. I’m proud of trying to make our new students in our class feel welcome at Pleasant View."
What teacher has inspired you and why? "Miss Gassman, my past third grade teacher. She was always cheerful and nice. Learning was always fun in her class."
What is your reaction to honor? "I was surprised that I was selected out of 600+ kids in our school."
