Age: 11
Grade: 6th
Parents: Shelly Wood and William Wood
Why was student nominated?
Camille is a leader within Hopewell Elementary School. As a member of safety patrol, she continuously steps up to fill open positions to ensure that all students can walk /ride their bikes to school safely. In the classroom Camille is kind, courteous and always willing to help others around her. She puts in the extra effort and always puts her best foot forward. She is a leader and a student that others look up too. -- Mrs. Hornick, 6th Grade teacher
Her dedication to the safety of her community and service to Hopewell is greatly appreciated. -- Mrs. Koehler
What are you most proud of? "Helping other students stay safe is important to me. I always tell Mr. Pischke I am going to save the kids, when I am going to safety patrol."
What teacher has inspired you and how? "Mrs. Koehler, Mrs. Notton and Mrs. Hornick helped to encourage me to take an active role in safety patrol. Mrs. Brandmeyer and Mrs. Campbell really inspired me to read more. Really, all of my teachers have inspired me in some way."
What would you tell your younger self about success? "If I had a chance to talk to my younger self I would encourage the joining of safety patrol. At first I was not going to do it, but students depend on me being there to keep them safe."
