Chantler Thompson
Age: 10 years old
School: Cody Elementary
Parent: Deanna Bernauer
Why was student nominated? "Chantler has demonstrated great work habits and he always puts forth his best effort," said Cindi VenHorst, fourth grade teacher. "It is so fun seeing Chantler get excited about reading and he actively participates in discussions. Chantler is responsible for his assignments and he takes pride in his accomplishments. He enjoys being part of group activities and he displays good character by being respectful to others."
What are you most proud of? "If someone is treating someone not nice, I’ll say something and stick up for them. I’ll say stop."
What makes you happy? "Beating a level in a game I’ve never beaten before: pretty much just talking to people about video games."
What teacher has inspired you and why? "Mrs. VenHorst, she helps me with my spelling tests and she’s really nice. One time she gave me her son’s coat to wear. She’s loving and kind."
What is your reaction to honor? "I feel really happy, that my teacher notices my hard work and achievements. The other kids in my class are going to freak out."
