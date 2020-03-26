STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Daunte Clark

School: Bettendorf High School
Age: 17
Grade: 11th
Mom: Cassie Clark
Why was this student nominated? Daunte has shown tremendous positive growth since he started at BHS as a freshman. He has overcome challenges and made significant gains in both his conduct and academic achievement. Daunte has transformed his attitude and is intentional about greeting others with a smile, demonstrating caring for fellow students and staff, and giving his best effort. It is such a wonderful thing to watch this young man thrive due to his own resilience and determination! — Amy Harksen, school counselor
What are you most proud of? "I am most proud of the person I have become. As a freshman, I didn't care about where I ended up, and didn't believe in my goals. Now, I believe I am the best person I can be. I give it my all with a genuine smile and I am happy."
What teacher has inspired you and how? "Mr. Wilming has inspired me. He showed me that being a black human being in this world is not wrong and that I shouldn't let anyone belittle me."
What would you tell your younger self about success? "Focus on your work and there is nothing wrong with being a smart, black man. I know I need to be me and there is nothing wrong with being different."
