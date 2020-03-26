STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Daunte Clark

School: Bettendorf High School

Age: 17

Grade: 11th

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mom: Cassie Clark

Why was this student nominated? Daunte has shown tremendous positive growth since he started at BHS as a freshman. He has overcome challenges and made significant gains in both his conduct and academic achievement. Daunte has transformed his attitude and is intentional about greeting others with a smile, demonstrating caring for fellow students and staff, and giving his best effort. It is such a wonderful thing to watch this young man thrive due to his own resilience and determination! — Amy Harksen, school counselor

What are you most proud of? "I am most proud of the person I have become. As a freshman, I didn't care about where I ended up, and didn't believe in my goals. Now, I believe I am the best person I can be. I give it my all with a genuine smile and I am happy."

What teacher has inspired you and how? "Mr. Wilming has inspired me. He showed me that being a black human being in this world is not wrong and that I shouldn't let anyone belittle me."

What would you tell your younger self about success? "Focus on your work and there is nothing wrong with being a smart, black man. I know I need to be me and there is nothing wrong with being different."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0