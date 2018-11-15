Erica Smith
Age: 16
School: Bettendorf High School
Parents: Dean and Brenda Smith
Why was student nominated? "Erica is a student who impresses in many ways," said Danielle Breier, school counselor. "She is responsible, kind, funny, and a joy to be around. As her school counselor, she has been my go-to for all things leadership and she is always willing to help new students navigate the halls of Bettendorf. Erica does all of her activities and is a natural leader, not because she wants recognition but because she loves to do it. She truly is one of the most impressive students I have met so far this year.
What are you proud of? " am very proud that I am able to balance my student responsibilities with my extra-curricular activities with leadership."
What makes you happy? "Volleyball is my true happiness. Whether I’m playing volleyball or coaching, I always have a smile on my face."
What teacher has inspired you and why? "Many teachers have inspired me throughout all my high school years. However, one teacher that sticks out to me the most would have to be Mr. Furne, a history teacher and coach at Bettendorf High School. Whether it’s in the classroom or the weightroom, I feel that Mr. Furne has pushed me to my highest potential as a well-rounded person."
What is your reaction to honor? "I was very surprised, but appreciative! I feel like I do a lot of hard work, but I never expect to be recognized for it. However being recognized does feel nice!"
