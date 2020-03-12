STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Ethan Trujillo

School: Bridgeview Elementary

Age: 10

Grade: 4

Parents/guardians: Alicia and Tommy Trujillo

Why was student nominated? Tommy was nominated because he has worked so hard on his reading fluency this year and he has made awesome gains in this area as well as others.

What are you most proud of? My reading, because I have more expression, accuracy and rate. Mrs. Peterson has helped me improve my reading and I love it now. I love it, because I understand books better.

What teacher has inspired you and how? Mrs. Peterson, Mrs. Young and Miss Rollinger. I never used to like reading. When I got to Mrs. Young, I started to like it. And now with Miss Rollinger and Mrs. Peterson, I love it.

What would you tell your younger self about success? Be a good listener and read the back cover of books to pick out a good fit book.

