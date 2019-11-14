Name: Hunter Schurke
Age: 11
Grade: 6
School: Bridgeview Elementary
Parents/guardians: Seth Schurke and Katie Losasso
Why was student nominated? Hunter has adapted so well to his new school. He is smiley, friendly and has a positive attitude every day. Hunter gives his best effort at school all the time. (Nominated by Mr. Seamer, Mr. Beausoleil and Mrs. Heisleman, the sixth grade team).
What are you most proud of? "I’m proud that I was able to adapt so well. I tried to make friends instead of closing myself off to other people."
What teacher has inspired you and how? "Mr. Seamer. He teaches me to be lighthearted and have a smile. Mr. Seamer has taught us fun ways to learn and work hard. He always makes it fun."
What would you tell your younger self about success? "First of all, I would warn him that I’m moving schools. Don’t be alarmed. Don’t be scared. Also, I would let him know you will make new friends and still keep your old friends."
