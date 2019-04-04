Try 3 months for $3
Huxley Voss

Age: 7 years old

School: Cody Elementary

Parents: Nick and Alli Voss

Why was student nominated? "Huxley entered first grade as a kind boy ready to try anything put in front of him," said his teacher, Robyn Waldron. "Due to this hard work, his reading, writing, and math have soared. He is a leader in the class for his work effort but also for his personality. He is kind, helpful, and very observant. The other students look up to him and Huxley leads them in a positive direction every time. I am so proud to call Huxley part of my team, Team Waldron!"

What are you most proud of? "When I learn new words. Learning trick words are my favorite, ex: the, nothing, other, another."

What makes you happy? "When I learn new things and do stuff that I’m told."

What teacher has inspired you and why? "Ms. Overstake, she taught me to work hard and never stop. I like running in P.E. I’ve learned about dribbling and hula hooping from her."

What is your reaction to honor? "I was nervous at first, I feel really good and feel proud of myself."

