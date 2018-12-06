Isaac Wise
Age:10
School: Herbert Hoover Elementary
Parents: Autumn Dunn and Joel Wise, David Dunn (stepdad)
Why was student nominated? "Isaac has had a phenomenal 5th grade year so far," said school counselor Scott Schalk. "He is focused on his goals and working hard to achieve them. I have known Isaac for three years and he continues to impress me with his continual growth both academically and emotionally." He is growing into a fine young man by being caring for those around him and being patient and thoughtful when dealing with new challenges. I will miss him next year but look forward to hearing about all the good things he will accomplish in the future!
What are you most proud of? "At home I am proud of helping my mom when needed. I help watch my little sister, Fiona, and do my chores without even being asked! At school I am proud that I am able to get along with all the other kids."
What makes you happy? "Seeing my family and spending time with them makes me happy. Also reading books! Some of my favorites are The Hardy Boys and Harry Potter series."
What teacher has inspired you and why? "Miss Holden (5th grade) inspires me by letting us do Genius Hour. During Genius Hour we get to research any new topic and present it to the class! I have been researching World War I, sharks, and dolphins."
What is your reaction to honor? "Surprised! I had no idea I would be chosen or that this even existed! I’m not used to this much attention so it makes me a little nervous but also happy."
