Isaac Zude

Age: 12

School: Lourdes Catholic School

Parents: Randall and Julie Zude

Why was student nominated? “I wanted to nominate Isaac for Student of the Week because of his continued desire to learn, his passion for school, and his kind spirit," said Religion teacher Amy Paul said. "His loyalty to friends has never wavered in the three years he battled his cancer (now in remission). I was his second grade teacher the year that he began to show signs of illness, and when he was diagnosed in third grade, I continually prayed for his healing and wellness. Now that I have the pleasure of teaching him in 7th grade religion, It is wonderful to see his growth and maturity that has occurred from such an adult-like battle he waged on that ugly 'cancer.'" I am proud to have Isaac as a student again and am looking forward to teaching him more about the Catholic faith, while also learning some things from him too!"

What teacher has inspired you and why? “I can't pick just one, so I would say that all of my teachers have inspired me to continue to work hard, get my school work done, and do my best always.”

What makes you happy? "What makes me happiest is playing basketball and games with my family.”

What are you most proud of? “I am most proud that I can still go to school and get decently good grades while finishing up my treatments.”

