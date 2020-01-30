Student of the Week: Jacob Jackson

Age: 10
Grade: 5
School: Herbert Hoover Elementary
You have free articles remaining.
Parents: Ed Jackson and Jana Jackson
Why student was nominated: Jacob has a heart of gold. He is always willing to lend a hand to help both staff and students. Everyday Jacob demonstrates his kindness by putting others before himself. He is a pleasure to have in class. -- Mrs. Cullison, 5th grade teacher
What are you most proud of: "Playing with my 3-year-old neighbor and cheering him up when he is down. I try and teach him good things to do. I am also proud when I am helping others who are having hard times. Like when arguments happen during football at recess, I say, "Guys, let's calm down and just continue to play."
What teacher inspired you?: "Miss Dobbin, my 4th grade teacher, always encouraged me to become an architect by saying 'I know you have the skills to be whatever you want to be when you grow up.' Also Mrs. Cullison, my 5th grade teacher, encourages us to be better people and to move on when bad things happen."
What would you tell your younger self? "Just keep on trying and never give up."