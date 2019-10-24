STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Jeremiah Harrington

Age: 8
Grade: 3rd
School: Morning Star Academy
Parents/guardians: Wade and Lindsay Harrington
Why was student nominated? Mrs. Missy Bohonek, 3rd grade teacher, nominated Jeremiah because of how he serves others. He often will clean up leftover trash that was left on the tables in the lunchroom, even though it wasn't his. His servant attitude is also noticed in the classroom. He notices when students need a little help and he takes the initiative to help them, and often without being asked. He is showing leadership through serving and it definitely caught my eye.
What are you most proud of? “I am most proud of being nominated. This was a big surprise. I didn’t know anything about it until my teacher told me. My friend Keith was sick and so I helped him do division and now he is really good at division. I’m proud of this.”
What teacher has inspired you and how? “I like all of them. They are really fun. I can’t choose one.”
What would you tell your younger self about success? “Work as hard as you can. Never give up. I learned this from my dad.”
