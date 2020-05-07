Student of the Week: Juliet Wiersema
STUDENT OF THE WEEK

Student of the Week: Juliet Wiersema

Age/Grade: 10 years old/ 4th grade

School: Mark Twain Elementary School

Parents/guardians: Jeff Wiersema, Jody Britton

Why was student nominated? "Juliet is kind, creative, and has a great sense of humor. Her imaginative spirit shines through in all of her school work, and she inspires her classmates to be creative too. She is kind to everyone and always wants to make sure all of her classmates feel included. Juliet helps make every day a great day in our classroom!" — Sarah Martinez, 4th grade teacher

What are you most proud of? "I am most proud of my art skills."

What teacher has inspired you and how? "The teacher that has inspired me is Mrs. Martinez because she is really funny and she helps me learn."

What would you tell your younger self about success? "It takes a long time to get it right."

