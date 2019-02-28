Kaleb Flores
Age: 17
Parent name: Brittany Herrin
School: Thomas Edison Academy
Why was this student chosen? "Kaleb really lives our mantra at Edison. LIGHT. L-listen intently, I-inspire others, G- give back, H-have respect, T-take responsibility,' said Kitty Clingingsmith, teacher/adviser. "Kaleb has a positive impact on everyone he meets and tries to ensure everyone is happy. He completes his classwork and has excellent attendance. Helping others is second nature for him. Kaleb stands as a role model for other students at Edison."
What are you most proud of? "I am proud of my academic improvement, going from F's and D's in all of my classes to As and Bs."
What makes you happy? "I really enjoy helping others in any way I can. Such as being a positive role model for people. I also really enjoy playing sports like baseball and basketball."
What teachers have inspired you and why? "The three teachers that have really helped me become the person I am today are Ms. Kloberdanz, Ms. Seifert, and Mr. Bannerman. I chose these teachers because each one of them have pushed me to succeed and helped me whenever I needed it. I appreciate all the memories and help they have given me and I will forever be grateful for the part they helped to this point in my life."
What is your response to this honor? "I am honored."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.