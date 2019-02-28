Try 3 months for $3
Kaleb Flores

Age: 17

Parent name: Brittany Herrin

School: Thomas Edison Academy

Why was this student chosen? "Kaleb really lives our mantra at Edison. LIGHT. L-listen intently, I-inspire others, G- give back, H-have respect, T-take responsibility,' said Kitty Clingingsmith, teacher/adviser. "Kaleb has a positive impact on everyone he meets and tries to ensure everyone is happy. He completes his classwork and has excellent attendance. Helping others is second nature for him. Kaleb stands as a role model for other students at Edison."

What are you most proud of? "I am proud of my academic improvement, going from F's and D's in all of my classes to As and Bs."

What makes you happy? "I really enjoy helping others in any way I can. Such as being a positive role model for people. I also really enjoy playing sports like baseball and basketball."

What teachers have inspired you and why? "The three teachers that have really helped me become the person I am today are Ms. Kloberdanz, Ms. Seifert, and Mr. Bannerman. I chose these teachers because each one of them have pushed me to succeed and helped me whenever I needed it. I appreciate all the memories and help they have given me and I will forever be grateful for the part they helped to this point in my life."

What is your response to this honor? "I am honored."

