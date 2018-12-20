Kate Kemkes
Grade: 8
School: Pleasant Valley Junior High
Parents: Jean and Mathew Kemkes
Why was student nominated? "Kate is a new student to Pleasant Valley Junior High this year and she has been an awesome addition to our student body," said Phil Kenney, school counselor. "She is extremely kind to others, very smart, and multi-talented. She is a member of our Band and Pop ensemble, she helped our student council with the hunger drive, was a member of our volleyball team, and earned a 4.0 GPA first quarter!"
What is the student most proud of? “My perseverance, when things get difficult you’ve got to stick with it and do your best to change it for the better. An example was that I moved here this year and was nervous at first about making friends and talking to new people. I kept talking and being friendly and have found a great group of supportive friends at school that I enjoy spending time with. I have also had to persevere through some challenging coursework in my honors classes.”
What makes the student happy? “I enjoy doing kind things that help others, or make others feel good. Volleyball. I also have a new hobby of baking cookies that makes me happy, sugar and chocolate chip are my favorites.”
What teacher has inspired the student and why? “Mrs. Beausoleil — my honors science teacher — she is very knowledge and good at what she does, she nice to everyone and respectful to all students.”
