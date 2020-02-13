STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Kenneth Williams

Age/Grade: 10 years old/5th grade

School: Mark Twain Elementary School

Parents/guardians: Tonae McFulson

Why was student nominated? Kenneth is such a strong leader in and out of the classroom. He is always eager to help others in need and he does it with a smile that is sure to brighten any day. Kenneth is a hard worker and enjoys challenges. I am proud of his growth and honored to be his teacher — Leigh Cliburn, 5th grade teacher.

What are you most proud of? "I am proud of the way I help others, especially my little sister. I am proud that I am honest."

What teacher has inspired you and how? "My first grade teacher Ms. Callahan inspired me because she told me that when I get older I get to help younger kids, just like the 5th graders were helping me, and that came true."

What would you tell your younger self about success? "I would tell my younger self to be the best you can be!"

