Landon Gardner
Age: 11
School: Neil Armstrong Elementary
Parents: Shyla Gardner and Brandon Draese
Why was student nominated? "Landon has had a great year! He is a hard worker, helpful, an excellent role model, and always has a positive mindset," said Elizabeth Tressel, Neil Armstrong school counselor.
What are you most proud of? "I am most proud of my intelligence. It has taken a long time to acquire it. It has involved a lot of time reading and studying."
What makes you happy? "Going home and seeing my mom and baby sister. They know how to turn an OK day into a great day."
What teacher has inspired you and why? "All my teachers have been great, but I would say Mrs. Steger — she helped me overcome some of my problems. She took the time to help me when I didn’t understand something."
What is your reaction to honor? "I think it is very surprising. I thought something like this would happen, but it happened so soon. Thank you for reading, have a great day!"
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.