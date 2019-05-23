{{featured_button_text}}
Landon Gardner

Landon Gardner

Age: 11

School: Neil Armstrong Elementary

Parents: Shyla Gardner and Brandon Draese

Why was student nominated? "Landon has had a great year! He is a hard worker, helpful, an excellent role model, and always has a positive mindset," said Elizabeth Tressel, Neil Armstrong school counselor.

What are you most proud of? "I am most proud of my intelligence. It has taken a long time to acquire it. It has involved a lot of time reading and studying."

What makes you happy? "Going home and seeing my mom and baby sister. They know how to turn an OK day into a great day."

What teacher has inspired you and why? "All my teachers have been great, but I would say Mrs. Steger — she helped me overcome some of my problems. She took the time to help me when I didn’t understand something."

What is your reaction to honor? "I think it is very surprising. I thought something like this would happen, but it happened so soon. Thank you for reading, have a great day!"

