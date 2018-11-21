Lauren DiIulio
Age: 18
School: Assumption High School
Parents/guardians: Thomas and Brooke DiIulio
Why was student nominated? "Lauren always leads by example. For instance, she attends mass on Tuesday mornings during the school year even when times can be hectic with a rigorous class schedule." -- Mrs. Rona Wallace
"Lauren is always respectful in class and helpful towards her classmates." -- Mrs. Jodi Smith
"Lauren is a positive leader who is always looking to model Christian ideals and is not afraid to do the right things even when difficult." --Mrs. Bridget Murphy
"Lauren is attentive; respectful; mature, personable, and hard working." -- Mrs. Jan Luton
What are you most proud of? "I am most proud of my faith and staying true to what I value most in life."
What makes you happy? "I am happiest when I am busy doing activities I love, like sports and music, along with spending time with my family and friends."
What teacher has inspired you and why? "Mrs. Lamp has inspired me because she is so passionate about what she teachers, and she genuinely cares for each student. She has given me the drive to discover what I am passionate about so I can someday make an impact on others in the way she has on me."
What is your reaction to honor? "I was surprised when I received this honor, but I am very excited and grateful to be able to represent Assumption High School in this way."
