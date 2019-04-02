Marcus Brooks Jr.
Age: 18
School: Bettendorf high school
Parents/guardians: Sherry Fleming, Marcus Brooks Sr.
Teacher words: "Marcus is someone who has overcome so much in his four years at Bettendorf High School. He treats everyone the way he wants to be treated and understands the importance of respecting each other and having empathy for one another. He has made an active effort to put his academics first and he is very meticulous and particular about doing the work well and correctly. We are so proud of all of his successes and accomplishments and we look forward to seeing him continue down that road."
What are you most proud of? "Thinking about it the thing I'm most proud of myself about would be mental toughness, fighting to come back from a torn ACL and torn rotator cuff can be a difficult thing."
What makes you happy? "Spending time with family, lifting weights and playing video games."
What teacher has inspired you and why? "Over the years there have been many teachers who have helped me grow and that have had a large impact on me as a person, but for the last four years, Mr. Bannerman has not only taught me lots about improving myself but also been there for me when I needed something or just wanted to talk and for that I am thankful."
What is your reaction to this honor? "This kind of caught me off guard but I appreciate it."
