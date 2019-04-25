{{featured_button_text}}
Matt Fisher

Matthew Fisher

Age: 18

School: Pleasant Valley High School

Parent: Stephanie Fisher

Why was student nominated?  “Matt never loses sight of the big picture, no matter what life throws his way," said his teacher, Melissa Lechtenberg. "Over the past few years, Matt has overcome seemingly insurmountable odds. His ability to persist in pursuit of his goals is something for which we should all strive. Whether he is working or running track, he has great character and refuses to give in. “

What are you most proud of? "My mom; being the strong woman that she is. Keeping herself together throughout everything we have been through over the last few years."

What makes you happy? "My friends and family make me the most happy."

What teacher has inspired you and why? "Mrs. Lechtenberg inspires me because through everything she has been through she always brings a certain energy that is contagious and makes me excited and want to be in her class. I want to be able to bring that same energy in everything I participate in."

