Student of the week: Michael Valle

Age/Grade: 11, 5th Grade

School: Cody Elementary

Parents/guardians: Michelle Haessler and Ralph Valle

Why was student nominated? Michael has made progress in his work habits and is taking his school work more seriously. Perseverance is something that has increased this year for Michael. Where he used to give up, he now tells himself that he can do it — Mrs. Laurie Brasche.

What are you most proud of? "Thankful for teachers, my family and myself for being more cooperative between my body and brain."

What teacher has inspired you and how? "Mrs. VenHorst because she was basically there every time I was confused, I didn’t ask her anything but she knew. She’d come over and ask if I needed help. My brain would say no, but she knew I needed help. I would take the help from her and get on my own pace again."

What would you tell your younger self about success? "If you feel like giving up just remember you’re not alone. Just remember to ask a teacher for help. You’re not alone in this world, you are special."

