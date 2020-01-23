STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Neveah Chrestensen

Why was the student nominated? Nevaeh is an extremely hard worker and she is consistently doing the right thing with integrity. She has a very kind heart and a bubbly personality that can make anyone around her smile. Nevaeh is always making sure that those who are around her feel included and cared for. She is always one of the first people to offer a helping hand no matter the task, and she always does it with a smile on her face. Armstrong sure is lucky to have her! -- Ms. Beals, 5th grade teacher, and Ms. Tressel, school counselor.