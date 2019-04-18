Noah Jaeger
Age: 11
School: Mark Twain Elementary School
Parents: Dan Jaeger and Chrissy Connelly
Why was student nominated? "Noah Jaeger is a wonderful student who constantly goes above and beyond," said his teacher, Samantha Nagle. "When Noah finishes his work early, I can count on him to ask what he needs to do next or offer to help with something around the classroom. Currently, Noah is serving as a mentor to a second grader. They read a social story twice daily to help keep the student on track and I never have to remind Noah to go meet with the student. I can really tell that he is ready for 6th grade and I know that he will do great things!
What teacher has inspired you and why? "My fifth grade teacher, Mrs. Nagle, has inspired me to be the best student I can be. She is always willing to give me help and listen and answer my questions."
What is your favorite thing about school? "My favorite thing about school is being able to be around other people. I like seeing and talking with friends and teachers every day."
What are you most proud of? "I am most proud that I get my work done on time. I also put forth my best effort so I can succeed on my assignments."
