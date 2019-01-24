Try 1 month for 99¢
Piper Fredricksen

Piper Fredricksen

Age: 10

School: Thomas Jefferson Elementary

Parents: Chanda and Nathan Fredricksen

Why was student nominated? "I nominated Piper because she is a hard worker," said librarian media specialist Erin Waldron-Smith. "I can always count on Piper to go the extra mile. Piper always does her best work. She is a diligent student. What I love the most about Piper is how kind she is. She is nice to everyone she meets and can be counted on to be a friend to everyone. Piper lights up a room with her kind heart and I am proud to be her librarian."

What are you most proud of? "I am most proud of my National History Day Project."

What makes you happy? "Reading because it takes you to a new world."

What teacher has inspired you and why? "Mrs. W.S. because she is funny and she teaches you a lot."

What is your reaction to honor? "I think it’s great."

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments