STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Rubin Pantha

Why was student nominated? Rubin has been nominated because of his kindness and strong work ethic. There have been several instances where Rubin has gone out of his way to help others of all ages. One instance that sticks out in my mind is when there was a kindergartener who slipped and fell on the ice, and Rubin quickly reacted and went to help them. He made sure they were OK and walked them into the school. and made a lot of people smile by doing so. Rubin volunteers to help 2nd graders with ST Math every week and thoroughly enjoys teaching others. He also helps me constantly in the classroom even when I do not ask him to, which shows he is a truly kind person. Along with being kind, Rubin shows his strong work ethic during class. He always works hard to make sure he understands what we are learning and he always gets all assignments done. Overall, Rubin is a wonderful student and person and I am so glad that he is a part of my class. -- Allie Thiessen