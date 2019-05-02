{{featured_button_text}}
Sara Callum

Grade: 5

School: Paul Norton

Parents: Kevin and Shelley Hilton Cullum

Hobbies: "I like crafts and baking."

Interests: "My interests are drawing, reading, writing and sports."

Activities: "I am active in basketball, softball, and playing the clarinet in band."

Accomplishments: "I am proud of earning the Optimist Award. Student of the Week at Paul Norton Award, and participating in Makerfest at Middle School where I made edible school supplies."

What message you would like for others to think about? "Kindness is the language where the deaf and hear and the blind can see." --Mark Twain

Who do you most admire and why? "I admire Jake Olson who was a kid who kept on going even when he lost his eyes."

Who in your life helped you “mold” your character? "My parents and my friends have helped “mold” my character with their caring, help and actions."

Future plans: "I have set a goal of becoming an author in the future."

Anything else you would like for others to know? "You will never have a completely bad day if you show kindness at least once." --Gregg Henry Quinn

