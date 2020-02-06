STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Shannon McFate

Age: 14
Grade: 8th
School: Lourdes Catholic School
Parents/guardians: Mike and Carolyn McFate
Why was student nominated? Shannon is a dedicated, supportive friend to all. Recently, a classmate had to deal with the unexpected passing of her father, and Shannon was by her side through it all -- Ms. Jennifer Alongi, Principal.
Shannon is kind to all her classmates. She is a diligent student and does her best in class every single day. She adds a peaceful presence to the classroom -- Mrs. Shannon Heck, Language Arts teacher
Shannon is not afraid to just be herself and she is never influenced by others, but rather remains true to herself and God. She is a loyal and loving friend. She is dependable and works hard to succeed. Mrs. Amy Paul, Religion teacher
Shannon is a kind, compassionate, and humble young lady. Her loyalty and attentiveness to her classmates is a special gift I get to witness every school day. Mrs. Tracey Lau, Science teacher
I love Shannon's sense of calm and positivity. I can always count on her to be a cheerful example of a loving and hard working student. Mrs. Tori “Profa” McCollum, Spanish teacher
What are you most proud of? “I am proud of realizing that the most important thing is helping others, and that I have gotten closer to God lately.”
What teacher has inspired you and how? “My first grade teacher, Mrs. [Jane] Volden has inspired me. She was sweet, loving, and kind. She always acted awesome, helped with anything, and you didn’t have to feel ashamed.”
What would you tell your younger self about success? “Don’t lose faith because in the end you will always have something to make you feel better, whether it is helping another person or growing in your faith.”