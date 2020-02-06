STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Shannon McFate

Age: 14

Grade: 8th

School: Lourdes Catholic School

Parents/guardians: Mike and Carolyn McFate

Why was student nominated? Shannon is a dedicated, supportive friend to all. Recently, a classmate had to deal with the unexpected passing of her father, and Shannon was by her side through it all -- Ms. Jennifer Alongi, Principal.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Shannon is kind to all her classmates. She is a diligent student and does her best in class every single day. She adds a peaceful presence to the classroom -- Mrs. Shannon Heck, Language Arts teacher

Shannon is not afraid to just be herself and she is never influenced by others, but rather remains true to herself and God. She is a loyal and loving friend. She is dependable and works hard to succeed. Mrs. Amy Paul, Religion teacher

Shannon is a kind, compassionate, and humble young lady. Her loyalty and attentiveness to her classmates is a special gift I get to witness every school day. Mrs. Tracey Lau, Science teacher