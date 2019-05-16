{{featured_button_text}}
Sophia Miller

Age: 7

School:  Morning Star Academy

Parents: Matt and Laura Miller

Reason Nominated: Tamra Spykstra, second grade teacher, nominated Sophia because, "Sophia is a diligent student who stays on task. Her work is neat and timely. She is a kind classmate who includes others in what she is doing. I see her interacting with a variety of classmates, not just a few. She is usually the first student to attentively prepare herself when there are transitions."

What makes you proud:  "I am most proud of my sister who is going to graduate from college on my birthday!"

What makes you happy: "I love petting my dog, Max.  We play tug-of-war and he pulls the stuffing out of his chew toys."

What teacher has inspired you and why: "I like my art teacher, Mrs. Rohde.  She has taught me how to draw a Koi fish from the side and from the top.  It looks real!"

Reaction to being nominated: "I was excited when my name was called!"

