Tanvi Rishi Devulapally

Age: 12

School: Riverdale Heights Elementary

Parents: Vinod and Ujwala Devulapally

Why was student nominated? "Tanvi’s sixth-grade teacher Mrs. Sokolik nominated her because of the consistent effort she puts forth in the classroom daily. Tanvi is determined to do her best and sets a great example for other students."

What is the student most proud of? "When Tanvi moved to the United States from India she was very determined to learn to speak English. She studied day and night and is very proud of how well she speaks now and for developing an American accent."

What makes the student happy? "Tanvi’s family makes her happy because of how they support her when she is feeling down."

What teacher has inspired the student and why? "Mrs. Sokolik has inspired Tanvi because she learns very easily from her and feels more comfortable and confident."

What is the student's reaction to the honor? "Tanvi is very happy and proud to receive this recognition."

