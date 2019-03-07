Tanvi Rishi Devulapally
Age: 12
School: Riverdale Heights Elementary
Parents: Vinod and Ujwala Devulapally
Why was student nominated? "Tanvi’s sixth-grade teacher Mrs. Sokolik nominated her because of the consistent effort she puts forth in the classroom daily. Tanvi is determined to do her best and sets a great example for other students."
What is the student most proud of? "When Tanvi moved to the United States from India she was very determined to learn to speak English. She studied day and night and is very proud of how well she speaks now and for developing an American accent."
What makes the student happy? "Tanvi’s family makes her happy because of how they support her when she is feeling down."
What teacher has inspired the student and why? "Mrs. Sokolik has inspired Tanvi because she learns very easily from her and feels more comfortable and confident."
What is the student's reaction to the honor? "Tanvi is very happy and proud to receive this recognition."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.