Will Barquist

Will Barquist

Grade: 5

Teacher: Mrs. Parker

School: Paul Norton Elementary

Parents’ names: Steph and Brian Barquist

Why was the student nominated? "We couldn’t be more fortunate to have a student like Will here at Paul Norton. Will’s kindness, sweet attitude, and exemplary behavior make him a model for all students at Paul Norton. His academic drive and love of learning shine in the classroom. Paul Norton Knights are proud of Will!"

Accomplishments you are proud of: "I always work hard and I am kind to everyone."

What message you would like for others to think about: “If you can dream it, you can do it” - Walt Disney

What makes you happy? "I am happy when I am having fun with my friends and family and when I am playing sports."

What teacher has inspired you and why? "My fourth-grade teacher, Mrs. Stevenson, inspired me because she always challenged me and pushed me to learn new things."

What is your reaction to this honor? "I am happy and proud to get this award."

Anything else you would like for others to know: "I would like you to remember to try your best and be nice to everyone."

